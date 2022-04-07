New contracts aircrafts and helicopters Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard



Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard closes new lease contracts for the helicopters and the

current patrol aircrafts. In connection with the expiring contracts, for the last years work

has been done for new equipment for aerial reconnaissance and search and rescue.

During the first quarter of 2022 the contracts were signed.

With the Canadian Company PAL Aerospace Ltd and the Dutch Jet Support B.V. the

contract for the Dash-8 patrol aircrafts is extended. The two new SAR-helicopters will be

delivered by the British Company Bristow Helicopters Limited. With both contracts the

Coast Guard ensures herself for the coming ten years of aircrafts with high quality

sensors and means of communication.

The new helicopters, as expected, will be delivered during the year 2023. The aircrafts

are already in use, but before starting off with the contracts, the aircrafts will undergo an

extensive modernization. The new material is very suitable for search and surveillance

tasks and rescue operations on sea. The Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard is very happy

with the new contracts. Defence took care of the tender.