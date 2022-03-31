Social Domain rolls out ‘Strong Roots’ programme



The Public Entity St. Eustatius currently rolls out its “Strong Roots” programme through its

Directorate Social Domain. This programme covers an integral and holistic prevention

approach starting from prenatal care to death and deals with all aspects of the “life cycle. The

Directorate will further develop cultural awareness and strengthen its relations with relevant

chain partners and the community. Domestic violence and child abuse are top priority for the

Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sports. It is also high on the agenda of Social Domain, during

the remainder of the year 2022 and beyond.

An advice and reporting point Domestic violence and Child abuse will be set up to increase the

number of reports. A child helpline, aimed at children and youngsters from 8 – 21 years old, was

recently launched : Statia launches Child Helpline | News item | St. Eustatius

(statiagovernment.com)

A shelter for victims of domestic violence will also be opened this year.

Housing

In the third quarter of 2022, the Directorate Social Domain will finalize the additional assisted

living homes and five emergency homes in Lodi. With the realization of these new homes,

housing opportunities are provided for the elderly and for individuals with a disability.

Furthermore, the Directorate will continue to strengthen the working relationship with the

Statia Housing Foundation (SHF). Areas for collaboration will be urgent housing and challenges

in social housing. The Dutch Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sports recently provided the

Directorate Social Domain with funds to assist the most vulnerable residents with rental

subsidy. The community will be kept abreast of the developments.

Public Health

Recently, the prevention “clinic” was opened, which provides information on non-

communicable diseases (NCD’s) and what can be done to prevent these. More information on

the clinic can be found here: Information on Non-communicable diseases (NCD) Statia opens

prevention clinic | News item | St. Eustatius (statiagovernment.com)

This year the Public Health Department will roll out the Cervix and Breast cancer screening in

collaboration with the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sports, like what is being done on

Bonaire and Saba. Efforts to fight against the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic will continue while

the Directorate will further strengthen its approach towards infectious diseases.

Culture

The area of Culture will also get more attention. The Department of Culture will be better

positioned and the Cultural Agenda for Statia will be reintroduced. In addition, the cultural

masterplan will be simplified in a more defined manner, including the various goals and

objectives outlined by timelines. The Department will introduce community outreach campaigns

and collaborate with other departments and NGO’s. A comprehensive music education program

will start for the primary schools.

Labour

The Social Domain Directorate will further increase its efforts to increase employment. This will

be done through job programs in collaboration with chain partners such as the Ministry of Social

Affairs and Employment, Raad Onderwijs Arbeidsmarkt (ROA), the Gwendoline Van Putten

School, the New Challenges Foundation and employers.

Social Work

The team of the Unit Social Support will be expanded with two social workers this year.

In a joint effort with the pedagogue, the Unit aims to introduce a location for parental advice.

Directorate Social Domain

The Directorate of Social Domain supports the Public Entity by stimulating Statian residents to

actively participate in and contribute to society. Management provides interpretation of the

policy, regulatory and controlling tasks of the government in the field of culture, social

development, and public health. In this context, opportunities for development are created on

an individual and collective level. Prevention, care, and guidance is key.