Social Domain rolls out ‘Strong Roots’ programme

The Public Entity St. Eustatius currently rolls out its “Strong Roots” programme through its
Directorate Social Domain. This programme covers an integral and holistic prevention
approach starting from prenatal care to death and deals with all aspects of the “life cycle. The
Directorate will further develop cultural awareness and strengthen its relations with relevant
chain partners and the community. Domestic violence and child abuse are top priority for the
Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sports. It is also high on the agenda of Social Domain, during
the remainder of the year 2022 and beyond.
An advice and reporting point Domestic violence and Child abuse will be set up to increase the
number of reports. A child helpline, aimed at children and youngsters from 8 – 21 years old, was
recently launched : Statia launches Child Helpline | News item | St. Eustatius
(statiagovernment.com)
A shelter for victims of domestic violence will also be opened this year.
Housing
In the third quarter of 2022, the Directorate Social Domain will finalize the additional assisted
living homes and five emergency homes in Lodi. With the realization of these new homes,
housing opportunities are provided for the elderly and for individuals with a disability.
Furthermore, the Directorate will continue to strengthen the working relationship with the
Statia Housing Foundation (SHF). Areas for collaboration will be urgent housing and challenges
in social housing. The Dutch Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sports recently provided the
Directorate Social Domain with funds to assist the most vulnerable residents with rental
subsidy. The community will be kept abreast of the developments.
Public Health
Recently, the prevention “clinic” was opened, which provides information on non-
communicable diseases (NCD’s) and what can be done to prevent these. More information on
the clinic can be found here: Information on Non-communicable diseases (NCD) Statia opens
prevention clinic | News item | St. Eustatius (statiagovernment.com)
This year the Public Health Department will roll out the Cervix and Breast cancer screening in
collaboration with the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sports, like what is being done on
Bonaire and Saba. Efforts to fight against the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic will continue while
the Directorate will further strengthen its approach towards infectious diseases.
Culture
The area of Culture will also get more attention. The Department of Culture will be better
positioned and the Cultural Agenda for Statia will be reintroduced. In addition, the cultural
masterplan will be simplified in a more defined manner, including the various goals and
objectives outlined by timelines. The Department will introduce community outreach campaigns
and collaborate with other departments and NGO’s. A comprehensive music education program
will start for the primary schools.
Labour
The Social Domain Directorate will further increase its efforts to increase employment. This will
be done through job programs in collaboration with chain partners such as the Ministry of Social
Affairs and Employment, Raad Onderwijs Arbeidsmarkt (ROA), the Gwendoline Van Putten
School, the New Challenges Foundation and employers.
Social Work
The team of the Unit Social Support will be expanded with two social workers this year.
In a joint effort with the pedagogue, the Unit aims to introduce a location for parental advice.
Directorate Social Domain
The Directorate of Social Domain supports the Public Entity by stimulating Statian residents to
actively participate in and contribute to society. Management provides interpretation of the
policy, regulatory and controlling tasks of the government in the field of culture, social
development, and public health. In this context, opportunities for development are created on
an individual and collective level. Prevention, care, and guidance is key.