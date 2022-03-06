Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

CPS Adjust Hours of Operations

7 hours ago
Pearl FM


GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), a department in the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (Ministry VSA), has adjusted its hours of operation as of Monday, March 7.

The Vaccination Clinic hours remain Monday to Friday 8:30 AM to 12:00 PM and from 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM. Paediatric clinic hours are based on appointment only and is on Wednesdays from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM.
The COVID-19 testing at the Community Help Desk in Hope Estate will be open Monday to Friday 8:30 AM to 11:00 AM.


There will be no more testing on Saturdays.
The telephone number 914 will be operating from Monday to Friday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and on Saturdays 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

Related Posts

Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Deputy Government Commissioner of Statia tests positive for Covid-19

6 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Sint Maarten Emergency Medical Services role being featured in documentary for German televiewers

6 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

MINISTER OTTLEY announces the relaxation of the mask mandate and advises the removal of the 3 am business closure as of March 15th

3 days ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Daycare to be temporarily housed in prefab units

3 days ago
Pearl FM

You Missed

Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Deputy Government Commissioner of Statia tests positive for Covid-19

6 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Sint Maarten Emergency Medical Services role being featured in documentary for German televiewers

6 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

CPS Adjust Hours of Operations

7 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

MINISTER OTTLEY announces the relaxation of the mask mandate and advises the removal of the 3 am business closure as of March 15th

3 days ago
Pearl FM