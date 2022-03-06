CPS Adjust Hours of Operations



GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), a department in the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (Ministry VSA), has adjusted its hours of operation as of Monday, March 7.



The Vaccination Clinic hours remain Monday to Friday 8:30 AM to 12:00 PM and from 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM. Paediatric clinic hours are based on appointment only and is on Wednesdays from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

The COVID-19 testing at the Community Help Desk in Hope Estate will be open Monday to Friday 8:30 AM to 11:00 AM.



There will be no more testing on Saturdays.

The telephone number 914 will be operating from Monday to Friday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and on Saturdays 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM.