Makana Ferry: Online Booking Service Now Available



Blues and Blues Ltd announces the launch of the Makana ferry online booking

platform. In addition to regular, reliable, friendly, and affordable service to the

islands of Saba, Statia and St. Maarten, customers can now enjoy the convenience

of E-Ticket purchases via the Makana website at www.makanaferryservice.com.

Blues and Blues Ltd was the recipient of a grant from the Public Entities of Saba

and Statia to support the provision of regular connectivity between the islands. The

ferry service commenced on December 1 st 2021, and over the past 4 months the

company worked behind the scenes to develop a custom built booking engine. The

web developer is Anguilla based Thoughtful Digital Agency.

Mr. Samuel Connor stated “the completion of the booking engine represents

another step of many we are committed to making as we move forward to build a

strong, user friendly and resilient ferry trade between the islands. The word

Makana means “gift” and we are committed to giving the very best service we can

give”. According to the Makana Operations Manager Mr. Alvaro Connor, the

company plans to add the island of St. Kitts in the very near future. Visit

www.makanaferryservice.com and begin planning your trip aboard the Makana.