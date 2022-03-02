Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Immigration Border Protection Services unveil new look for its vehicles

6 hours ago
Pearl FM

Philipsburg – In a bid to mark the one-year separation of the Immigration Border Protection
Department (IBP) from the KPSM Police Force, the new look of the IBP vehicle was unveiled today,
March 1, 2022.

The vehicle was unveiled in front of the Government Administration Building in the
presence of Prime Minister Silveria E. Jacobs, Minister of Justice Anna E. Richardson, Minister of
VROMI Egbert Doran, Minister of Finance Ardwell Irion, IBP Mobile Unit Head Officer Ryan
Peterson, and the board of the Sint Maarten Police Force Pensioners and Retires Association.

Also in attendance were Prison Director Steven Carty, Quarter Master Jovanni Sprott and a representative of
the Coast Guard along with other invited guests. During the course of this week, the department’s
new uniform and logo will also be shown to the public.

