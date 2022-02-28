Minister Ottley: business hours extended to 3 AM.

PHILIPSBURG— On February 25th, the Minister of VSA Omar
Ottley and the Minister of TEATT Roger Lawrence signed and
published the ministerial regulation allowing business hours to be
extended until 3AM.
Minister Ottley advises the public to take personal responsibility for
your health and that of their loved ones, by adhering to the COVID-
19 preventative health measures.
If you receive a positive result from a self test, isolate immediately.
This will avoid the domino effect on our country’s COVID-19
statistics.