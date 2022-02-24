Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Police, school managers meet about dangerous occurrences in and around schools

3 hours ago
Pearl FM


In conjunction with school board members and to enhance the safety and security environment in and
around schools, the St. Maarten Police Force KPSM held a meeting with all high school
managers/administrators. This meeting was held in view of the recent increase in fights, drugs and
weapons in and around schools.
The purpose of the meeting was to:

  1. Brainstorm and exchange ideas on security
    possibilities for law enforcement and schools.
  2. To work more collaboratively for school safety.
    KPSM was represented by CPO inspector Richards and
    inspector Ms. D. Muller from of the Juvenile and Morals
    Department. Similar meetings are planned for future.
    Parents are urged to support the schools by becoming and remaining involved on a daily basis in the
    lives and activities of their children.

