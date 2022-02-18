2022 STUDY FINANCING AND NIPA STUDY ALLOWANCE APPLICATIONS



The Division of Study Financing hereby informs and reminds the students, parents and guardians that:

The application period for regular study financing from the Government of St.Maarten for the scholastic year

2022/2023 will end on Monday February 28, 2022.

To apply:

 The applicant must first request a crib number from the Tax Inspectorate

 Go to www.studyfinancing.sx or www.studyfinancing-sxm.com

 Review the 2022 Study Financing Priority List

 Read the terms, conditions and criteria for study financing or

 View videos of the study financing webinars posted on our Facebook page

 Fill in the online application form (Create and verify the an account)

 Upload the following required documents:

Proof of Dutch Nationality from the Census Office or a Copy of the Passport A detailed registration form from the Census office. A valid health certificate as proof of good health A declaration from the Inspectorate of Taxes supporting parental(guardian) or personal income

for 2020 or supporting documents to exclude a parent or parents for the application, if applicable Most recent grades/report card or high school diploma and transcript Application- and or acceptance letter from intended educational institution Passport size picture

Please note that:

 Documents must not be older than three (3) months

 Some of the required documents (crib number- and tax declarations and detailed registration) must be

requested in advance

 All documents and information will be check and verified.

 No applications will be accepted after Monday February 28, 2022.

For information or support, contact us via Email: info@studyfinancing.sx , WhatsApp video- or voice call via Tel.

+1721-5273840 or Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/studyfinancingsx