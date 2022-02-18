Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

2022 STUDY FINANCING AND NIPA STUDY ALLOWANCE APPLICATIONS

1 hour ago
The Division of Study Financing hereby informs and reminds the students, parents and guardians that:
The application period for regular study financing from the Government of St.Maarten for the scholastic year
2022/2023 will end on Monday February 28, 2022.
To apply:
 The applicant must first request a crib number from the Tax Inspectorate
 Go to www.studyfinancing.sx or www.studyfinancing-sxm.com
 Review the 2022 Study Financing Priority List
 Read the terms, conditions and criteria for study financing or
 View videos of the study financing webinars posted on our Facebook page
 Fill in the online application form (Create and verify the an account)
 Upload the following required documents:

  1. Proof of Dutch Nationality from the Census Office or a Copy of the Passport
  2. A detailed registration form from the Census office.
  3. A valid health certificate as proof of good health
  4. A declaration from the Inspectorate of Taxes supporting parental(guardian) or personal income
    for 2020 or supporting documents to exclude a parent or parents for the application, if applicable
  5. Most recent grades/report card or high school diploma and transcript
  6. Application- and or acceptance letter from intended educational institution
  7. Passport size picture

Please note that:
 Documents must not be older than three (3) months
 Some of the required documents (crib number- and tax declarations and detailed registration) must be
requested in advance
 All documents and information will be check and verified.
 No applications will be accepted after Monday February 28, 2022.

For information or support, contact us via Email: info@studyfinancing.sx , WhatsApp video- or voice call via Tel.
+1721-5273840 or Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/studyfinancingsx

