Team Children’s Ombudsman and National Ombudsman provide consultation hours for residents of Saba and St. Eustatius

Consultation hours for residents of Saba and St. Eustatius by the National Ombudsman and Children’s Ombudsman team from 7 to 14 February 2022



From 7 to 14 February 2022, a team of the National Ombudsman and the Ombudsman for Children will be back on Saba and St. Eustatius for office hours. Residents can visit the office hours free of charge to ask a question or submit a complaint about (government) bodies.



Corona measures

Due to the corona measures, the physical consultation hours could not take place in the past two years. After consulting the local authorities, the team has decided that it is now possible again. During office hours, the team takes into account the corona measures. That is why the office hours are outside, a host is present and we ensure sufficient distance and (hygiene) resources.



The team is pleased to be able to speak to residents again and look forward to meeting them.



Visit consultation hours

People with complaints about, for example, the Tax Authorities, the Public Prosecution Service, the police, the Public Entity, Care and Youth in the Caribbean Netherlands can contact the team of the National Ombudsman and Ombudsman for Children free of charge at the following times:



Consultation hour Saba

The Princess Juliana Sportsfield, The Bottom on Monday 7 February from 9:00-11:00 am



Consultation hours St. Eustatius

Ernest van Putten Youth Center (The Lions Den), Concordiaweg on Thursday 10 February from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.



The Gwendoline van Putten school, Fiscal, Oranjestad on Saturday 12 February from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.



At all office hours it is possible to have the conversation in Dutch or English.



Complaint is always possible

People who are unable to visit the office hours can also submit their question or complaint in other ways.



At the National Ombudsman:

Via the complaint form on our website;

By telephone on +31 70 356 35 63 (available on working days until 12:00 noon);

Via Skype by making an appointment with us in advance by e-mail;

Via WhatsApp to number +31 6 214 62 188.