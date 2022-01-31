Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Suspects arrested for possession of stolen vehicle.

10 hours ago
Pearl FM


On January 2, 2022, two tourists were robbed on Mullet Bay Beach by two culprits
brandishing knives. They robbed the victims of their rental car.
In the follow-up investigation, two individuals were arrested for being in possession of this
stolen vehicle.
In the course of this investigation, more supporting items were collected. Items that were
seized and recovered from the vehicle point to other individuals believed to be involved in
this incident, which may lead to more arrests in the near future.


The Special Unit Robbery (SUR) is requesting any information from persons, who may know the suspects connected to this investigation, to share this information with the investigating detectives.
The detectives can be contacted via phone at 542-2222 ext. 203 / 204 / 205, the
anonymous tip line # 9300, or persons with information can also send a private message
via our Facebook Page- Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten or
website https://www.policesxm.sx/ 24/7.

