Suspects arrested for possession of stolen vehicle.



On January 2, 2022, two tourists were robbed on Mullet Bay Beach by two culprits

brandishing knives. They robbed the victims of their rental car.

In the follow-up investigation, two individuals were arrested for being in possession of this

stolen vehicle.

In the course of this investigation, more supporting items were collected. Items that were

seized and recovered from the vehicle point to other individuals believed to be involved in

this incident, which may lead to more arrests in the near future.



The Special Unit Robbery (SUR) is requesting any information from persons, who may know the suspects connected to this investigation, to share this information with the investigating detectives.

The detectives can be contacted via phone at 542-2222 ext. 203 / 204 / 205, the

anonymous tip line # 9300, or persons with information can also send a private message

via our Facebook Page- Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten or

website https://www.policesxm.sx/ 24/7.