Sint Maarten Police (KPSM) implementing preventive and repressive actions in the interest of traffic safety in the coming period.



The St. Maarten Police Force (KPSM) is currently in the process of implementing their action

plan in the interest of safe traffic.

On January 31, 2022 between 07.00 and 08.00 AM, a control was carried out by the police

at the intersection Lilly road and Gladiola road.

During the course of this action, a total of 13 cars were stopped and controlled and 12 fines

issued.

KPSM will be continuously carrying out these controls, chiefly due to the fact that some road

users are not respecting nor obeying traffic regulations of Sint Maarten. Their behavior has

become a nuisance to the community and, more important, it endangers the lives of others.