Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Sint Maarten Police (KPSM) implementing preventive and repressive actions in the interest of traffic safety in the coming period.

10 hours ago
Pearl FM


The St. Maarten Police Force (KPSM) is currently in the process of implementing their action
plan in the interest of safe traffic.
On January 31, 2022 between 07.00 and 08.00 AM, a control was carried out by the police
at the intersection Lilly road and Gladiola road.
During the course of this action, a total of 13 cars were stopped and controlled and 12 fines
issued.
KPSM will be continuously carrying out these controls, chiefly due to the fact that some road
users are not respecting nor obeying traffic regulations of Sint Maarten. Their behavior has
become a nuisance to the community and, more important, it endangers the lives of others.

Related Posts

Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Law Enforcement Council investigates prevention and combating of illegal firearms at request of Minister

10 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Team Children’s Ombudsman and National Ombudsman provide consultation hours for residents of Saba and St. Eustatius

10 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Suspects arrested for possession of stolen vehicle.

10 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Entrepreneurship workshop for Saba students

10 hours ago
Pearl FM

You Missed

Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Law Enforcement Council investigates prevention and combating of illegal firearms at request of Minister

10 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Team Children’s Ombudsman and National Ombudsman provide consultation hours for residents of Saba and St. Eustatius

10 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Suspects arrested for possession of stolen vehicle.

10 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Sint Maarten Police (KPSM) implementing preventive and repressive actions in the interest of traffic safety in the coming period.

10 hours ago
Pearl FM