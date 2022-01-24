SMMC postpones elective admissions ~ Daycare and Outpatient services continue ~

CAY HILL: In light of the rise in COVID-19 admissions, St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) has
postponed all non-urgent and elective admissions effective immediately. Patients whose
appointments have been postponed will be contacted by the hospital ahead of their scheduled
appointment date and time.
Daycare and appointments at SMMC’s Outpatient Department (Policlinics) will continue as planned.
Patients visiting SMMC are asked to ensure that they fill out the COVID-19 screening questions
truthfully, that their masks are worn correctly and that social distancing rules and guidelines are
adhered to. Only persons with appointments may be allowed to enter the building with the
exception of minors and medically indicated companions. Persons who refuse to comply or
cooperate may be kindly asked to leave the premises.
SMMC also reminds the public that patient visiting hours have been suspended. Persons with friends
or family admitted to SMMC are asked to make use of text messages and phone and video calls
where possible to keep in touch with their loved ones. Persons wishing to receive an update on a
patient must contact the patient’s emergency contact (which is typically a spouse or immediate
family member) as SMMC does not provide patient information to third parties in an effort to
protect and uphold patient confidentiality and their patients’ right to privacy.
SMMC apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and thanks the public for their cooperation
as they provide quality care close to home while keeping their staff and patients safe.