SMMC postpones elective admissions ~ Daycare and Outpatient services continue ~

CAY HILL: In light of the rise in COVID-19 admissions, St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) has

postponed all non-urgent and elective admissions effective immediately. Patients whose

appointments have been postponed will be contacted by the hospital ahead of their scheduled

appointment date and time.

Daycare and appointments at SMMC’s Outpatient Department (Policlinics) will continue as planned.

Patients visiting SMMC are asked to ensure that they fill out the COVID-19 screening questions

truthfully, that their masks are worn correctly and that social distancing rules and guidelines are

adhered to. Only persons with appointments may be allowed to enter the building with the

exception of minors and medically indicated companions. Persons who refuse to comply or

cooperate may be kindly asked to leave the premises.



SMMC also reminds the public that patient visiting hours have been suspended. Persons with friends

or family admitted to SMMC are asked to make use of text messages and phone and video calls

where possible to keep in touch with their loved ones. Persons wishing to receive an update on a

patient must contact the patient’s emergency contact (which is typically a spouse or immediate

family member) as SMMC does not provide patient information to third parties in an effort to

protect and uphold patient confidentiality and their patients’ right to privacy.

SMMC apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and thanks the public for their cooperation

as they provide quality care close to home while keeping their staff and patients safe.