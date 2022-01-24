Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Disciplinary Action Against Former Ennia Auditors

17 hours ago
Pearl FM


Willemstad/Philipsburg – Today, the Auditor’s Office in Zwolle rendered its decision in the
disciplinary proceedings instituted by the Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS), also on
behalf of Ennia, against two of Ennia’s former auditors.

The Auditor’s Office ruled that the auditors had acted in violation of the fundamental principles of professionalism and due diligence on several counts. As a disciplinary action, the Auditor’s Office has ordered that both auditors be temporarily removed from the register.

