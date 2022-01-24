Arrests made by Alpha team



On 20 January 2022, in connection with an ongoing investigation, the Alpha Team arrested two men with the initials D.A.S. (54) and N.C. (53) respectively for their involvement in a drug smuggling offense that took place on the 19 January 2022, at Princess Juliana International Airport.

The suspect with initials N.C. was released after interrogation. The other suspect remains in police custody in pending the further investigation.

Also on 20 January, a national of the Dominican Republic with initials R.E.D.D. (27) was intercepted by immigration officers when she attempted to enter the country with a falsified document. The Alpha Team was notified and assisted with the arrest of the suspect. The suspect was interrogated and will remain in police custody in pending the

further investigation.

The Alpha Team is a joint multidisciplinary team comprising KPSM, the Customs Department, the Immigration Department, the Koninklijke Marechaussee and the Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard.