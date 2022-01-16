Alpha Team reflects on 2021 operations



The Alpha Team has compiled an analysis of its operations in 2021 compare with those of previous years in particular the number of packages of narcotics intercepted by the team.



The amount of narcotics intercepted and confiscated at Princess Juliana International Airport and Port St. Maarten cargo section is much high compared to previous years. The reason for the increase is not completely clear as yet. The

Alpha Team will continue to monitor this situation.



The Alpha Team is a jointly multidisciplinary team comprising the Police Force of St. Maarten KPSM, Customs, Immigration, the Koninklijke Marechaussee, and the Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard.