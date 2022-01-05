Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

KPSM called in to rule out foul play in suicide case

8 hours ago
Pearl FM


Early Wednesday morning, January 05, 2021, at around 03:00, the Police Central Disptach received a call from Coast Guard personnel that they had encounterd a man on Mullet Bay beach who was suspected of having committed suicide.
Several police patrols along with personnel from the forensic and detective departments were dispatched to the
location.
Personnel of the forensic department conducted a brief investigation into the circumstances. However, no foul play was detected, in the opinion of the department.
The St. Maarten Police Department extends its condolences to the family and friends of the deceased. Should you or someone you know need professional help, please do not hesitate to contact the Menth Health Foundation through their crisis hotline at +1 721 5205556.

Related Posts

Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Navy ship HNLMS Holland leads anti-drug operation: 4735 kg of cocaine intercepted

3 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

17 th Annual National Day of Prayer 2022 takes place on January 9 th

3 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

SMMC reminds public to stay at home, if symptomatic ~ “Do not come to ER, call your House Doctor first” ~

3 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

PFP questions Government about ongoing GEBE leadership saga

3 hours ago
Pearl FM

You Missed

Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Navy ship HNLMS Holland leads anti-drug operation: 4735 kg of cocaine intercepted

3 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

17 th Annual National Day of Prayer 2022 takes place on January 9 th

3 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

SMMC reminds public to stay at home, if symptomatic ~ “Do not come to ER, call your House Doctor first” ~

3 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

PFP questions Government about ongoing GEBE leadership saga

3 hours ago
Pearl FM