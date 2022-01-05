KPSM called in to rule out foul play in suicide case



Early Wednesday morning, January 05, 2021, at around 03:00, the Police Central Disptach received a call from Coast Guard personnel that they had encounterd a man on Mullet Bay beach who was suspected of having committed suicide.

Several police patrols along with personnel from the forensic and detective departments were dispatched to the

location.

Personnel of the forensic department conducted a brief investigation into the circumstances. However, no foul play was detected, in the opinion of the department.

The St. Maarten Police Department extends its condolences to the family and friends of the deceased. Should you or someone you know need professional help, please do not hesitate to contact the Menth Health Foundation through their crisis hotline at +1 721 5205556.