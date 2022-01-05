17 th Annual National Day of Prayer 2022 takes place on January 9 th

PHILIPSBURG – This year’s National Day of Prayer will take place on January 9 th with the

theme “Almighty God Let Your Culture of Divine Unity Rule”. The Government of Sint

Maarten in collaboration with the St. Maarten Christian Council, St. Maarten United

Ministerial Foundation and the Seventh Day Adventist Church hosts the National Day of

Prayer every year on the second Sunday in January.

Every year, the entire community on Sint Maarten are invited to pray and worship at the

National Day of Prayer at the Government Administration Building. The National Day of

Prayer was decreed in 2005 by the Executive Council of the Island Territory of Sint

Maarten and serves as an ecumenical service for persons of all faiths and religions to

pray for a prosperous and healthy new year for the nation. For persons who chose to or are unable to attend, the Government of Sint Maarten is encouraging you to view and tune in to the live coverage of the National Day of Prayer

which begins at 4:30 pm via the following media outlets SXMGOV Radio 107.9 FM, Facebook/SXMGOV and TelTV Channel 15.