Ministry of Justice MEMO

To: : General public

Van : Management of the Court of Guardianship

Datum : December 31, 2021

Subject : Office Closure as of December 31, 2021

The Ministry of Justice hereby informs the general-public that due to an outbreak of Covid 19 the

office of the Court of Guardianship will be closed as of December 31, 2021, until January 13, 2022!

This measure is to protect the health and safety of the employees of this department, their

families, and the public at large.

For emergencies, please contact 542.4115 or 542.4110.

The Court of Guardianship apologizes for any inconvenience caused by the closure.

Management & staff of the Court of Guardianship