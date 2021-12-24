TelEm Group treats movie fans to latest Matrix blockbuster

Team members of the TelEm Group were on hand to welcome customers to the exclusive premier viewing of Matrix Resurrections at the Caribbean Cinemas Tuesday.

TelEm Group, in collaboration with Caribbean Cinemas, hosted an

exclusive premiere of the fourth installment of the Matrix franchise, Matrix

Resurrections to a thrilled audience Tuesday evening.

The premiere was a treat for TelEm Group Mobile customers who were all winners of a raffle held early in the month of December.

All customers had a chance to win tickets to the premiere at Caribbean Cinemas, by purchasing Top-Up of $10 or more between December 1 st and 15 th in order to be entered into the movie premiere raffle.

According to TelEm Group Residential Manager, Marketing & Sales, Julie Zambrini, Mobile Postpaid customers participated in the fun with a chance to also enter the raffle draw if they settled their bill before December 15 th .

“It was a fun TelEm “Red Carpet” premiere of the movie Matrix Resurrections, with our own staff acting as hostesses to welcome our guests and customers into the theater,” said Julie.

“The moviegoers got into the spirit of a Hollywood-type movie premiere opening by having their photos taken in the photobooth provided. All visitors also received TelEm Group goodies and snacks to enjoy their movie with,” Julie added.

Also present at the Premiere was #1 Matrix fan, TelEm Group CEO, Mr. Kendall Dupersoy, who stated afterwards how proud he was to bring some movie joy to TelEm Group customers.

“It’s always a good feeling when you are giving something back to your customers, especially so when it’s a fun and entertaining event such as this latest Matrix release,” said Mr. Dupersoy.

Both Mr. Dupersoy and Ms. Zambrini thanked Caribbean Cinemas for their

cooperation in joining the company to offer such an exclusive viewing to TelEm Group customers.