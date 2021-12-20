CPS says have a COVID-19 Safe Holiday Season by Getting Vaccinated, or Boosted and Following Preventive Measures

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), a department in the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (Ministry VSA), said on Monday that the number of COVID-19 cases are on the rise and therefore calls on members of the community to get vaccinated; for those who already have been vaccinated twice, to get boosted with the booster vaccine.

CPS advises to continue to practice preventive public health measures such as handwashing, wearing your mask in most indoor public places, cough and sneeze etiquette, and social distancing; let fresh air in if you meet indoors; get tested and self-isolate once you test positive. Do not provide opportunities for the further transmission of the virus.

Families and friends meeting up this Christmas weekend should keep gatherings small.

On November 26, the World Health Organization (WHO) designated Omicron a variant of concern.

Everyone ages 18 and older should get a COVID-19 booster shot. Persons who have received their COVID-19 vaccination series (two vaccines, first and second dose), at least three (3) months after completing the aforementioned, should get their booster. The booster vaccine remains the best protection against the new variant and is more effective than two doses alone.

International research data so far suggest an increase in overall reinfection rates of persons who already have had COVID-19, alongside an increase in first infections.

Scientific research has shown that COVID-19 vaccines protect against serious illness and death should you get infected with the disease. Getting vaccinated is a personal choice, however, strongly consider protecting your health, that of your family and members of your community.

The CPS office at the Vineyard Office Complex is open for COVID-19 vaccinations up until Thursday, December 23.

The CPS office at the Vineyard Office Complex will be closed Friday, December 24; Saturday, December 25; and Sunday, December 26. Besides regular office operations, this also includes COVID-19 testing and COVID-19 vaccinations.

Persons who need assistance can call 914 on either one of those days between 8.00 AM and 12.00 PM.

After the holiday period, persons who have flu-like symptoms should get tested.