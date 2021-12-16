Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

CPS Office Operations Upcoming Holiday Season Closures

2 days ago
Pearl FM

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), a department in the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (Ministry VSA), would like to inform the public that its offices at the Vineyard Office Complex will be closed in connection with the upcoming holiday season.

The office will be closed Friday, December 24; Saturday, December 25; and Sunday, December 26. Besides regular office operations, this also includes COVID-19 testing and COVID-19 vaccinations.

Persons who need assistance can call 914 on either one of those days between 8.00 AM and 12.00 PM.

CPS management would like to wish the community a happy and safe holiday season.

CPS urges all to continue to practice the COVID-19 public health safety protocols such as handwashing, wearing your mask, cough and sneeze etiquette, and social distancing.

Related Posts

Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Serious traffic accident on Welfare Road

2 days ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

High Demand for Corporate Jet parking at Princess Juliana International Airport

2 days ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Government Public Parking Lot to Reopen

2 days ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

New Chief Prosecutor appointed for Sint Maarten

2 days ago
Pearl FM

You Missed

Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Serious traffic accident on Welfare Road

2 days ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

High Demand for Corporate Jet parking at Princess Juliana International Airport

2 days ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Government Public Parking Lot to Reopen

2 days ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

CPS Office Operations Upcoming Holiday Season Closures

2 days ago
Pearl FM