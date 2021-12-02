Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

THE IMMIGRATION DEPARTMENT INFORMS THE PUBLIC

2 days ago
Pearl FM

The Immigration Department hereby informs the general public of the following, that as per December 10, 2021, through January 3, 2022, the office of Admissions and Expulsions will no longer be accepting any applications. However, the department will remain open for pick-ups of decisions.
For questions, please contact us: via email immigration@sintmaartengov.org or by
phone: +17215430352 / 5430355
Thank you kindly in advance for your attention and understanding.
Wishing everyone a Safe Holiday Season!

The Management Team of the Immigration Department

Related Posts

Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

This Holiday Season: Shop Smart, Shop Safe

2 days ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

The Minister of Justice has taken note of the court decisions rendered yesterday in favor of Police officers, seeking to obtain correction of a National Decree issued earlier this year, under a penalty to be granted by the court.

2 days ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Saba starts COVID-19 booster campaign Dec. 8

2 days ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Construction new building Out of School program starts next year

2 days ago
Pearl FM

You Missed

Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

This Holiday Season: Shop Smart, Shop Safe

2 days ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

The Minister of Justice has taken note of the court decisions rendered yesterday in favor of Police officers, seeking to obtain correction of a National Decree issued earlier this year, under a penalty to be granted by the court.

2 days ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

THE IMMIGRATION DEPARTMENT INFORMS THE PUBLIC

2 days ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Saba starts COVID-19 booster campaign Dec. 8

2 days ago
Pearl FM