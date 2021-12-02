Construction new building Out of School program starts next year



The construction of the new building for the Out of School program is

expected to start in the second half of 2022. The area that is

designated for the realization of this building is situated in Lynch, to

the north of the Governor de Graaff school.

The Public Entity St. Eustatius is responsible for the realization of the

project which task has been delegated to the Directorate Social Domain.

A project team coordinates the input from the users of the building in the

design phase that recently started, and at a later stage coordinates the

construction. Government Commissioner Alida Francis said she is proud

that the island reached this stage. ‘’It is expected that the construction will

start in the second half of 2022.’’

After inspection of the existing buildings in use for Out of School Programs

and after meetings with the stakeholders, it became clear that the current

buildings are not in line with the vision and mission of the programs. In

addition, the buildings do not meet the quality requirements as stipulated

in the Basic Ordinance Childcare.

The Public Entity has the final responsibility for the quality of these

programs, which is laid down in this Ordinance. For Statia one of the main

aspects of this program is the quality of the buildings. This is the reason

why the process started with the development of plans for a building to

accommodate the Out of School Programs. Edwin Meyer Viol, the architect

who is contracted to design the building and prepare the tender documents,

is currently on Statia to meet with the key stakeholders.

Centers

There are 3 centers in Statia that provide out of school care: Mega D Youth

Foundation, Daughters of the King and Academic and Professional Training

Center (A+). The program BES(t)4KIDS for Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba

started in 2019 which the objective to improve the overall quality of

childcare. It is financed by the Ministry of Social Affairs and Labor, Ministry

of Education and Culture and the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sports.

The program focusses on children between 6-18 years old during out of

school hours. In the future, it is expected that the programs will be used by

approximately 300 children.