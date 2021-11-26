Police are about to launch controls as part of the year-end activities.



The St. Maarten Police Force in together with the Public Prosecutor’s Office and the Ministry of Justice will be conducting a number of general traffic controls throughout the next few weeks .

These overall controls will in general be focused on the vehicles’ technical

requirements. However, the emphasis will be placed on drivers who have failed to pay their road tax for the calendar year 2021.

In addition, attention will be given to drivers who failed to pay outstanding fines which have now become irrevocable. Like in the previous years the methodology “Pay or stay” will be applied.

Be advised that in the event you are stopped, and discovered to have outstanding fines, you will be required to settle your debts immediately. If you are not able to do so, your vehicle may be seized. Violators may be arrested and taken to the police station, where they will be given the option to either “pay or stay”.

Please note that the locations for payment are at the Prosecutor’s Office, the Police Station in Philipsburg, and the Receiver’s Office. Payments can also be made at the Public Service Center located in Simpson Bay. Cash payments should be made at the Receiver’s Office.

If there is any uncertainty on the amount of your outstanding fines, please contact the Prosecutor’s Office. In order to avoid any misunderstanding or inconvenience, a plea goes out to those who have any outstanding fines to settle this as soon as possible.