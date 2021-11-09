THE ELECTORAL COUNCIL OF SINT MAARTEN,

Having read:
The application of the political party, Nation Opportunity Wealth of September 27, 2021 for registration of
Nation Opportunity Wealth.
Considering:
That there is no objection to comply with the application for registration;
In view of:
Articles 19 and 24 of the National Ordinance on Registration and Finances of Political Parties;
HAS DECIDED:
Article 1
The political party Nation Opportunity Wealth shall be registered in the register of political parties, as referred to in Article 14, par. 2 of the National Ordinance on Registration and Finances of Political Parties.
Article 2
This Decision shall enter into force on the day following the date of its publication in the National Gazette and shall be retroactive until November 5, 2021.
Article 3
This Decision shall be published in the National Gazette and in one or more local daily newspapers. Copies hereof to be forwarded to:
- The Minister of General Affairs
- The General Audit Chamber
- The Central Voting Bureau
- Nation Opportunity Wealth
St. Maarten, November 5, 2021
Mr. R.F. Gibson Jr. Mrs. N. de la Rosa Mr. A.H.O. Bell
Chairman Vice Chair Alternate Member