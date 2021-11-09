THE ELECTORAL COUNCIL OF SINT MAARTEN,

Having read:

The application of the political party, Nation Opportunity Wealth of September 27, 2021 for registration of

Nation Opportunity Wealth.

Considering:

That there is no objection to comply with the application for registration;

In view of:

Articles 19 and 24 of the National Ordinance on Registration and Finances of Political Parties;

HAS DECIDED:

Article 1

The political party Nation Opportunity Wealth shall be registered in the register of political parties, as referred to in Article 14, par. 2 of the National Ordinance on Registration and Finances of Political Parties.

Article 2

This Decision shall enter into force on the day following the date of its publication in the National Gazette and shall be retroactive until November 5, 2021.

Article 3

This Decision shall be published in the National Gazette and in one or more local daily newspapers. Copies hereof to be forwarded to:

The Minister of General Affairs

The General Audit Chamber

The Central Voting Bureau

Nation Opportunity Wealth

St. Maarten, November 5, 2021

Mr. R.F. Gibson Jr. Mrs. N. de la Rosa Mr. A.H.O. Bell

Chairman Vice Chair Alternate Member