7 confirmed COVID-19 cases today.

As of November 8th, there were seven (7) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however three (3) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to twenty seven (27). The total number of confirmed cases is now four thousand five hundred seventeen (4517).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring twenty six (26) people in home isolation. One (1) patient remains hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at seventy five (75).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to four thousand four hundred fifteen (4415) Nineteen (19) people are in quarantine based on contact tracing investigations carried out by CPS.

As the numbers continue to fluctuate, CPS will continue to actively execute its contact tracing measures. Please wear your masks, reduce social contacts, and sanitize or wash your hands frequently.