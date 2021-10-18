Statia introduces shelter for victims domestic violence and child abuse



The Public Entity St. Eustatius and the Dutch Ministry of Health, Welfare and

Sports (VWS) signed a 3-5 months contract with Pauline Andriessen to assist

with the setup of a shelter for victims of domestic violence and child abuse in

Statia.



Government Commissioner Alida Francis signed the agreement with

Pauline Andriessen on Wednesday 13 th, 2021. She is the initiator and director of

Het Samenhuis in Zuidlaren in The Netherlands, where more than 60 persons work

with children, parents and caretakers. She has therefor many years of gained

knowledge and experience in the areas of domestic violence and child abuse.



Permits

Permits, policies, safety measures to secure the building and regulations for the

work environment will be put in place before the shelter opens. The clients will be

introduced to the daily routine, and will get an explanation on the treatment they

will undergo to be able to deal with different situations. Both the victims and the

perpetrators will get support from the shelter.