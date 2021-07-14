VMT secures new shipment of Pfizer vaccine and extends the possibility to get first dose

At the Festival Village on Friday, July 9th, and Sucker Garden on Saturday, July 10th, combined, 783 persons got vaccinated, of which 630 persons came for their first dose. After this great turnout at the last two vaccination popups, the Vaccine Management Team (VMT) decided to extend the possibility of getting the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

At both vaccination Popups, it was understood that many persons on the island are willing to get vaccinated but have not done so because of previous doubts or inconveniences.

It is in the best interest of everyone on Sint Maarten to get as many persons as possible in the country protected against the COVID-19 virus. This is even more important now that the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus (which is twice as contagious as the Alpha/British variant) has now also been detected on Sint Maarten.

The VMT also understood that the next batch of COVID-19 vaccines coming from the Netherlands will again consist of the Pfizer vaccine. Therefore, the VMT decided to continue to offer the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine to all residents of Sin Maarten 12 years and older.

This means that if you come for your first dose in the next three weeks, you will receive your second dose of the Pfizer vaccine in August. As the vaccination campaign transitions into the maintenance phase in August, the Collective Prevention Service (CPS) will be the only location to offer vaccinations, and only on specific days.

If you come in for your first dose in the next three weeks, you will receive an appointment card that indicates your appointment’s time and date for your second dose at the CPS in August.

This week, you can walk in for your first or second dose at CPS at the Vineyard Office Park from Monday to Friday from 8:30 AM to 12:30 PM and 1:30 PM to 4:00 PM. A

Caribbean Cinemas in Cole Bay is open on Wednesday and Thursday from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM. The VMT also advises the public to be on the lookout for possible other vaccination popups in the different communities.

The Pfizer vaccine, which is available to all residents of Sint Maarten, will reduce the chance of contracting COVID-19 by 95%. The vaccine is not a cure but a layer of protection, and in the slight chance (5%) that you do get it, this layer protects you against the severe and possibly deadly symptoms of the virus. The Pfizer vaccine also reduces the chance of spreading the virus, so other people don’t die.

The Pfizer vaccine is the best vaccine on the market and is available to residents for free. We know you can be scared or worried because there is a lot of fake news out there, but please be assured that 99.9% of the world’s medical experts and scientists encourage everyone to get vaccinated. On Sint Maarten, 42,376 vaccines were safely administered without any unexpected side effects or consequences.

Taking the vaccine will always be a personal decision, however, every decision has consequences, and if you would decide not to get vaccinated, you are putting yourself, your loved ones, and your country at risk and prevent us from getting back to our normal way of living.

The reality is that the world around us is changing in a way that we cannot stop. This means that it is likely that you’ll need to be fully vaccinated if you wish to travel, attend events, apply for certain jobs, or celebrate carnival because it is the only way we can safely resume our normal way of life.

Please do your part and get vaccinated as soon as possible at CPS at the Vineyard Office Park from Monday to Friday from 8:30 AM to 12:30 PM and 1:30 PM to 4:00 PM, or at Caribbean Cinemas in Cole Bay on Wednesday and Thursday from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

Sint Maarten Protected Together.