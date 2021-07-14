SZV CLIENT PORTALS AND DIGITAL SERVICES NOW EASIER TO FIND ON WEBSITE

Social & Health Insurances SZV announced on Monday July 12, the start of a phased update of its website www.szv.sx. The content and navigation of the homepage, featuring the SZV client portals and digital services, was the first of a series of changes to be implemented in the coming months. Being the 24/7 online access point for client information on rights, obligations and procedures, the website updates aim to help clients better access current online services, ensuring a hassle free switch. The pending updates will go hand-in-hand with the further development of the ‘new’ digital procedures of SZV and the heavily promoted client self-service portals; Employer Portal and MySZV. Clients are encouraged to look out for more announcements about the various upgrades via the SZV website, Facebook, LinkedIN and client portals.