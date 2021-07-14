Kiwisat signs service level agreement with Postal Services St. Maarten N.V. as the exclusive bill-payment provider on the Southern side

On Wednesday, July 7, 2021, the management of Kiwisat signed a service level agreement with the management of Postal Services St. Maarten N.V.

PSS N.V. will act as the exclusive bill-payment provider for customers on the Southern side. With this move, customers will be able to pay their monthly subscriptions (incl. applicable taxes) at the Post office as soon as July 15, 2021.

Kiwisat launched its Direct-to-Home (DTH) service with SES at the start of 2018 with the goal offering the first reliable pay-TV DTH service across the Caribbean, with a broad range of premium content at an affordable price. The company launched its service on the island of St Martin, and will extend it to other Caribbean islands with the aim of reaching 100,000 subscribers in the region. Its DTH offer includes three packages, with up to 180 channels, including 150 in HD. The service provides greater choice than any other offer, all at an affordable price. Using capacity on SES-10, the service offers the most comprehensive package of HD channels over the region, with the latest compression, encoding, and modulation technologies.

The management of PSS N.V. considers this new acquisition as a vital one as it provides Kiwisat customers with an alternative location that is accessible and centrally located.

Interim Managing Director of PSS N.V. Marinka Gumbs said “we are extremely pleased to partner with Kiwisat and look forward to welcoming their customers when these services commence on July 15, 2021.