Teenaged girl arrested for theft with violence

A teenaged girl is in police custody in connection with an incident of theft with violence. Three other suspects are still sought by the Police Force Sint Maarten KPSM.

The girl was arrested by police following reports of two people being robbed of money, a phone, and a pair of slippers on L.B. Scott Road, in the vicinity of Star Mart Gas Station on Tuesday, around 10:30pm.

Preliminary investigations found that four youngsters were walking along L.B. Scott Road when they were accosted four youngsters, including the teenaged girl, who were all dressed in dark clothing and one brandishing a firearm. Under the threat of the firearm, two of the victims were robbed of their phone, money, and slippers.

The suspects then fled in in the direction of Cul de Sac Cemetery.

Police officers searched the area for the suspects and apprehended the teenaged girl. Her fellow suspected robbers are still sought by police.

The teenaged girl remains in custody pending the further investigation into this case by detectives and officers from KPSM’s Juvenile and Moral Department.