Public's assistance sought in armed robbery case

9 hours ago
Pearl FM

The Police force Sint Maarten KPSM seeks the public’s assistance to help apprehend the armed robbers who targeted a jewelry store in Philipsburg on July 7 around 12:06pm. 

Robbery victims told police officers who responded to the robbery alert that two men brandishing firearms entered the jewelry store and robbed them at gunpoint of cash and jewelry.  

The suspects were dress in dark colored clothing and had their face covered with helmets . After robbing the business, both suspects were spotted fleeing on two scooters towards head of town. 

Several police patrols conducted a search around Philipsburg for the suspects, but they were not located. Police Central Dispatch was later informed that the two suspects were seen fleeing on two scooters in the direction of French side.   

Anyone with information about this or any of the armed robberies that have taken place over the past weeks is urged to contact SUR detectives via +1 721 542 2222 ext. 203, 204 or 205, via the anonymous tip line 9300, send a private message via Facebook Page: Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten or website www.policesxm.sx.

