Prime Minister of Sint Maarten condemns shooting of journalist De Vries in the Netherlands

Prime Minister Jacobs condemns the act of violence against freedom of speech and stands in solidarity with the people of the Netherlands. The shooting of celebrity Dutch investigative journalist and crime reporter Peter R. de Vries occurred on Tuesday, July 7th, in Amsterdam city sending shockwaves throughout the Kingdom. De Vries remains in critical condition.

Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs stated, “Mr. Peter de Vries is a well-known crime reporter who has worked on many cases, some of which have gotten attention worldwide. Freedom of the press is an integral part of freedom of expression and this act of violence against a journalist is not only a threat to the free press but also to society. As governments within the Kingdom continue to uphold and safeguard freedom of expression, no one could have imagined that such an atrocity would take place.”

The government and people of St. Maarten pray for Mr. De Vries’s recovery and wish much strength to his family during this difficult time.