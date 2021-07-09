Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor makes a decision in favor of students going abroad to study, civil servants and the Public

Minister Ottley along with VMT and the Ministry of VSA has set up extra community vaccination pop-ups and is urging all students who are going abroad in the pursuit of higher studies to come out on July 9th and 10th 2021, to receive their first or second shot of the Pfizer vaccine. This decision should give students some relief as this is the last week that persons can receive their first shot of the Pfizer Vaccine. In addition, the vaccination pop-up is for everyone and all are being encouraged to come out.

The vaccination for COVID-19 is a pre-condition for many higher educational institutions worldwide, such as in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Europe, and others. This decision will greatly benefit students, as it will provide them with an opportunity to travel abroad with ease to pursue higher studies and at the same time ensure they are protected against this very dangerous virus.

These students, Civil Servants and unvaccinated members of the community are being advised to make use of this opportunity and come out in an effort to not only protect themselves but to protect their loved ones and others.

The Pop-Up locations are:

Friday, July 9th at CPS Vineyard Building from 8:30am to 11:30am and relocating to the Festival Village from 12:00pm to 6:00pm.

On Saturday, July 10th, the pop-up location will be at the Melford Hazel Sport Center on Soualiga Road in Sucker Garden starting from 9:00am to 3:00pm.