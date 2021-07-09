Minister Cora van Nieuwenhuizen of Infrastructure and Water Management visits Curaçao, Bonaire and Aruba.

Minister Cora van Nieuwenhuizen of Infrastructure and Water Management will pay a working visit to Curaçao, Bonaire and Aruba from the 12th of July until the 15th. The working visit starts on Curaçao on the 12th of July, where she will meet the Governor H.E. Mrs. Lucille George-Wout and the Minister of Traffic, Transport & Urban Planning, Charles Cooper. There is also an introductory meeting with DC-ANSP, which, among other things, provides air traffic control over Bonaire and Curaçao. Finally, the minister will visit Hato airport.

In the course of the 12th of July, the minister will arrive on Bonaire, where she will meet, among others, with the Executive Council and the acting Kingdom Representative. The minister will visit the airport on the 13th of July, where she will be shown around by BIA manager, Jaap Engel, and commissioner, Hennyson Thielman.

On the 14th of July, Van Nieuwenhuizen will kick off the construction of the Galileo Sensor Station for the European global satellite navigation system Galileo. The European Commission has chosen Bonaire as the location for the installation of this station in the Caribbean. Furthermore, a tour of the island is on the programme and a visit to WEB, the harbour and Selibon.

The working visit will end on Aruba, where Van Nieuwenhuizen will meet, among others, the Minister of Transport, Communication and Primary Sector, Mr. Crispin V.J. Romero.