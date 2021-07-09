Harming animals on Sint Maarten punishable by law

Anyone who needlessly hurts, unnecessarily causes injury to, torments, or harms the health of an animal may be punished under the Penal Code of Sint Maarten.

The Prosecutor’s Office OM SXM and the Police Force Sint Maarten KPSM inform the public (and reminds those may already know) that it is a criminal offense to hurt animals as per Article 3:10 of the Penal Code. This reminder follows the recent discovery by walkers of hidden “snap” traps along the Back Bay section of the walking/hiking path leading to the Natural Pools. The traps were placed by unknown persons to possibly get animals grazing in the area also pose a danger to adults and children who use the path.

Based on the country’s Penal Code, anyone found harming an animal faces jail time of a maximum of one month or a fine depending on the severity of the offence.

Further, anyone who intentionally and unlawfully kills, damages, renders useless, or takes away an animal that belongs wholly or partly to another person may be punished with the maximum of two years of imprisonment or receive a fine as per Article 2:334 of the Penal Code.

OM SXM and KPSM urge the community to continue to look out for and take care of animals. It is the responsible of the community to take care of animals and ensure that no creature is treated cruelly.

Anyone who sees animal abuse/cruelty should report this immediately to police via +1 721 542 2222 ext. 203-5, the anonymous tip line 9300, private message via Facebook Page: Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten or www.policesxm.sx.