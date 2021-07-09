Governor Holiday presented “Atlantis: The Rebirth”

On July 6, 2021, His Excellency, Governor drs. Eugene B. Holiday and Mrs. Holiday were presented with a viewing of the locally produced movie “Atlantis: The Rebirth” by artist and producer Jonathan van Arneman. The Governor & Mrs. Holiday welcomed Producer Jonathan van Arneman, Head of the Department of Culture Ms. Clara Reyes and NIA Director Ms. Arlene Halley at his office. They discussed the creator’s inspiration for the film, the preparation, and the challenges to realize the film. Developing its theme “Atlantis; The Rebirth”, the film takes you through several significant and defining historic events of our enslaved ancestors in the Caribbean. Governor Holiday applauds and congratulates Mr. Jonathan van Arneman and the entire cast for an impressive historic Caribbean documentary portrayed through dance and music.