All children 12+ now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

The Vaccination Management Team (VMT) decided on Monday, July 5th, that based on the green light from the Dutch Health Council and the European Medicine Agency (EMA), the Pfizer vaccine has been extended to all children 12 years and older.

This means that all children 12 years or older can now come for their COVID-19 vaccine at one of the two vaccination locations: the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (Ministry VSA) Collective Prevention Service (CPS) in Philipsburg at the Vineyard Office Complex, and the Belair Community Center across from the Sint Maarten Medical Center (SMMC).

The VMT also reminds the public who have not yet received or registered for their COVID-19 vaccination, that Friday, July 9th will be the last opportunity to do so as part of the mass vaccination campaign. This is done so that you can receive your second dose three weeks later, before the end of the month.

At the end of July, the mass vaccination with the Pfizer vaccine will transition into the maintenance phase.

The VMT also wants to remind everyone that the Belair Community Center reopened again as a vaccine administering location on July 5th and will be open on Monday to Thursday from 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM.

The CPS is also still available for vaccination walk-ins from 8:30 AM to 12:30 AM and 1:30 PM to 4:00 PM on weekdays.

Protect yourself, your loved one, and Sint Maarten, and get vaccinated!

Sint Maarten Protected Together.