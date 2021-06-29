STATIA FURTHER OPENS UP ITS BORDERS

Tourists allowed as of August 2nd 2021

The Public Entity St. Eustatius will further open up the island on Monday, August 2nd, 2021 by introducing the third phase of the Road Map. During this phase fully vaccinated visitors including tourists can visit Statia. Visitors from high risk countries must however adhere to certain measures during 5 days upon arrival such as wearing a face mask, keeping social distance and washing hand frequently. They cannot attend large events. Vaccinated visitors from very high risk countries can also come to Statia but must go into quarantine for a period of 5 days upon entry. Non vaccinated tourists cannot yet visit Statia.

Fully vaccinated visitors from low risk countries do not have to adhere to certain measures and do not have to go into quarantine.

50%

The condition to move to phase 3 is that 50 % of the adult population must be fully vaccinated. This will be the case just before August 2nd, 2021. Up till now in total 1079 persons received both doses of the Moderna vaccine. In addition, 190 received the first doses which means that they will soon get their second shot. Thus, in total 1269 persons are completely vaccinated within 4 weeks; this is a bit more than 50% of the 2500 persons. Having 1250 persons fully vaccinated was the goal to be able to further open up the island through phase 3.

Non vaccinated

Non vaccinated residents, family members, workers or persons who own a home in Statia and who were in a high risk country or a very high risk country prior to their visit to Statia, must go into quarantine for a period of 10 days upon entry.

Hygiene rules

Wearing a face mask, keeping social distance and washing hands regularly is strongly advised when going to public accessible places. For all government offices wearing a facemask is mandatory effective May 26th 2021. This also counts for persons visiting the St. Eustatius Health Care Foundation (SEHCF), the Auxiliary Home and the Pharmacy. Businesses can make wearing a face mask mandatory before entering their premises.

Fourth phase

In the fourth phase everyone can enter the island, also not vaccinated visitors. The condition is that the majority of the Statian residents must be vaccinated, which is 80%.

The Public Health Department expects that by then no one needs to go into quarantine anymore. However, due to constant changes in the COVID-19 developments worldwide, this cannot be guaranteed.

Careful deliberation

The decision to further ease the measures was taken after careful deliberation and only after consulting the key partners involved. These are the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sports in the Netherlands (VWS), the National Institute for Health and Environment (RIVM), the Public Health Department and the Crisis Management Team in Statia.

Carnival

For the carnival period, stricter measures apply. Please click on the following link for more information: COVID-19 | St. Eustatius (statiagovernment.com)

Countries listed

A list of very high risk, high risk and low risk countries can be found on the following link Country list | Regulation | St. Eustatius (statiagovernment.com)