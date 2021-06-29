Public’s help sought in Mullet Bay shooting case

The Central Dispatch of the Police Force St. Maarten KPSM received several phone calls around 6:00pm on Sunday, June 27, regarding a man who was shot on Mullet Bay Beach. A friend of the man was said to have been also assaulted by a group of men.

The patrol and paramedics found that both victims entered a blue bus belonging to one of the duo and drove from the site of the assault and shooting to seek medical attention. They stopped at the Golf Shop on Rhine Road as they were unable to continue. They were found by the patrol and ambulance. The gunshot victim was treated at the scene and later transported to St. Maarten Medical Center.

A preliminary investigation shows that the two victims were assaulted by a group of men after an altercation on Mullet Bay Beach. After injuring the victims, the suspects fled in the direction Maho Beach Resort. Patrols canvassed the area, but the search yielded no trace of the suspects.

The detectives investigating this shooting asking anyone with information to contact KPSM on +1 721- 542 2222 ext. 204 or 205 or the anonymous tip line on 9300 . It is only with the help of the community that KPSM can solve these cases. You can also visit the police website at www.policesx.sx or leave a message via Facebook page: Police Force of St. Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten.