MINISTER OTTLEY DONATES 300 CHILDREN FACE MASKS ON BEHALF OF THE MYLES CHRISTIAN TURNER FOUNDATION W.A.R.M

On Thursday June 24th, The Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor, Omar Ottley donated 300 children and young adults face masks to the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset and Lions Club International.

The face masks for children and young adults were donated to the Ministry by Mr. Myles Christian Turner of the Indiana Pacers Basketball team earlier this month, through his foundation W.A.R.M.

Fundraising Chair, Tamara Wilson- Leito, Rotarians Fabiana Richardson and Lucrecia Lake collected the masks on behalf of the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset, where they will be further distributed by the clubs.

President, Alphons Gumbs and first Vice President, Linette Gibs collected the face masks on behalf of the Lions Club International. They informed the Minister that the donated masks will be distributed during their back to school prep rally in August, when they welcome the students back to school.

Minister Ottley was ecstatic to learn that the face masks will be distributed to children in need and he expressed that the health and safety of our youths should be of utter importance to us all.