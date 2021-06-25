Islands' News Top Headlines

Inaccurate information being circulated on social media about police station closer

3 days ago
Pearl FM

The management team of the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) has taken note that a document has been created by persons unknown alleging that the police stations are closed. In this regard, the St. Maarten Police Force management team states that at no time did the police cease or slow down its daily operations. 

The maintenance of law and order and public safety are always taken very serious  by the police. 

Nevertheless, the police are letting known that information being circulated online is false and are requesting those who are circulating it to cease and desist as this is creating unrest and anxiety among the people of St. Maarten.

