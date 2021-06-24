It is hurricane season. Remain Proactive in Removing Mosquito Breeding Habitats after Rainfall events

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), a government department under the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour, is reminding the community to remain proactive in removing mosquito breeding habitats in and around the yard or place of business after any rainfall event.

We are now in the hurricane season, and the country will see an increase in rainfall activity as weather systems from time to time will be passing through the islands.

Source reduction is the key to decreasing the mosquito population. Trim plants and hedges; clean up your own private property not in use; and turn over boats on dry dock that are not in use.

A bite by an infectious Aedes aegypti mosquito, spreads diseases such as Dengue, Zika, Chikungunya, Yellow Fever, and Malaria, and therefore it is crucial for every household to prevent its breeding.

Breeding sites are places where water can settle especially after rainfall events. Places where water could settle include tin cans, old tires, empty paint cans, buckets, old saucers, flowerpots, cemetery urns/vases, old pet dishes, unused plastic swimming pools or other containers that collect and hold water.

Every household and business must do their part to eliminate Aedes aegyptimosquito breeding sites.

Once again, it is very important to check around your yard and place of business to make sure there is no standing water after a rainfall event.

Contact the Vector Control Team at (721) 542- 1122 / (721) 542- 1222 / (721) 542- 1322 / (721) 542- 1540 or email vector-control@sintmaartengov.org to report a mosquito nuisance or to request assistance.