Committee of Constitutional Affairs and Decolonization to meet with representatives of Sint Maarten Anti-Poverty Platform and Sint Maarten Consumers Coalition on Thursday

The Committee of Constitutional Affairs and Decolonization (CCAD) will meet on June 24, 2021.

The Committee meeting which was adjourned on April 15, 2021 will be reconvened on Thursday at 14.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. Representatives of Sint Maarten Anti-poverty Platform and Sint Maarten Consumers Coalition will be in attendance.

The agenda point is:

Discussion on the concerns regarding human rights and inequality in the relationship between St. Maarten and the Netherlands (IS/171/2020-2021 dated November 16,2020)

This meeting was requested by MP R. Brison, MP O.E.C. Ottley, MP S. M. Bijlani and MP G.S. Heyliger-Marten.

Due to measures taken to mitigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the House of Parliament is only allowing persons with an appointment to enter the Parliament building.

The parliamentary session will be carried live on St. Maarten Cable TV Channel 115, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.sxmparliament.org, www.pearlfmradio.sx and Parliament’s Facebook page: Parliament of Sint Maarten