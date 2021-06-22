VMT says COVID-19 Vaccines are now available for Children 12+ with Underlying Conditions

The Vaccine Management Team (VMT) decided on Monday, June 21st, that based on the green light from the Dutch Health Council (gezondheidsraad in Dutch) and European Medicine Agency (EMA), that children 12 years and older with underlying conditions are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine at one of the two vaccination locations: Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (Ministry of VSA) Collective Prevention Service (CPS) at the Vineyard Office Park in Philipsburg, and Caribbean Cinemas in Cole Bay.

The underlying conditions are blood cancer (leukemia, lymphoma, myeloma), severe kidney failure or on dialysis, severe primary immune deficiency (immune-compromised, or HIV), down syndrome, morbid obesity (a BMI higher than 40), organ or bone marrow transplant recipient (added chronic COPD), and diabetes.

A parent needs to state that the child has one of these underlying conditions at the vaccination location.

The VMT also reminds the public who have not yet received or registered for their COVID-19 vaccination, that Friday, July 9th – less than three weeks from today – will be the last opportunity to do so as part of the mass vaccination campaign. This is done so that you can receive your second dose three weeks later, before the end of July.

At the end of July, the mass vaccination with the Pfizer vaccine will transition into the maintenance phase. In this phase, it is not certain which COVID-19 vaccine will be used and the walk-in basis will be discontinued.

The VMT also would like to remind everyone that the Caribbean Cinemas in Cole Bay is now open for vaccination walk-ins on weekdays, from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM. This has to do with the temporary closure of the Belair Community Center.

CPS is also still available for vaccination walk-ins from 8:30 AM to 12:30 PM and 1:30 PM to 4:00 PM on weekdays. The VMT will also continue its community outreach program with another Pop-Up on June 26th, in Dutch Quarter, at the De Weever Estate.

Protect yourself, your loved one, and Sint Maarten, and get vaccinated!

Sint Maarten Protected Together.