Islands' News Top Headlines

Minister Ottley signs bilateral agreement for food assistance program on behalf of the COM

2 days ago
Pearl FM

Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor, Omar Ottley hereby informs the public that he has received the final approval from the Netherlands for the food assistance program.

A grant will be provided by the Netherlands to execute the food assistance program for the next two months with the possibility to extend for an additional two months. This program is an extension of the program which was executed by the Red Cross. In an effort to ensure that the smoothest transition can take place, Government has already enlisted the SMDF, who was a coordinating partner in the Red Cross program, to coordinate and execute the program. 

Now that the approval was given, Government will finalize the agreement with SMDF. In the meantime, we request them to commence with the operational preparations to execute.

Related Posts

Islands' News

Police to the dangerous bike rider “The video is sufficient evidence to prosecute you”

2 days ago
Pearl FM
Islands' News Top Headlines

AUDIT TEAM SINT MAARTEN STARTS BUSINESS COMPLIANCE TOUR

2 days ago
Pearl FM
Islands' News Top Headlines

CPS: Quitting Tobacco Reduces Risk of Severe COVID-19

2 days ago
Pearl FM
Islands' News

Central Committee meeting of Parliament concerning the draft national ordinance to increase the maximum age of the members of the High Councils of State

2 days ago
Pearl FM

You Missed

Islands' News Top Headlines

Minister Ottley signs bilateral agreement for food assistance program on behalf of the COM

2 days ago
Pearl FM
Islands' News

Police to the dangerous bike rider “The video is sufficient evidence to prosecute you”

2 days ago
Pearl FM
Islands' News Top Headlines

AUDIT TEAM SINT MAARTEN STARTS BUSINESS COMPLIANCE TOUR

2 days ago
Pearl FM
Islands' News Top Headlines

CPS: Quitting Tobacco Reduces Risk of Severe COVID-19

2 days ago
Pearl FM