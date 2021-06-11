Central Committee meeting of Parliament concerning discussion on all matters to date pertaining to the SMMC

The House of Parliament will sit in a Central Committee meeting on June 11, 2021.

The Central Committee meeting is scheduled for Friday at 10.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor will be present.

The agenda point is:

Discussion regarding all matters to date pertaining to the St. Maarten Medical Center (IS/534/2020-2021 dated March 29, 2021)

This meeting was requested by MP C.T. Emmanuel, MP C.A. Buncamper, and MP A.E. Arrindell

Due to measures taken to mitigate the coronavirus (COVID-19), the House of Parliament is only allowing persons with an appointment to enter the Parliament building.

The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on St. Maarten Cable TV Channel 115, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.sxmparliament.org, www.pearlfmradio.sx and Parliament’s Facebook page: Parliament of Sint Maarten