Council of Ministers asks the community of Sint Maarten to join in the commemoration of the 36th Anniversary of Flag Day

On June 13th 2021, the people and the Government of Sint Maarten will be commemorating the 36th Anniversary of “Flag Day”. The annual commemoration of “Sint Maarten Flag Day” will take place during the early hours of June 13th at 6:00 am, in front of the Government Administration Building in Philipsburg.

This year will mark 36 years since the Sint Maarten flag was designed by Roselle Richardson, presented by Dr. Claude Wathey, approved and established by the then sitting members of Island Council on June 13th 1985. Today, the Sint Maarten Flag remains an intricate part of the fabric of our Historical and Cultural heritage.

In response to the existing social distancing protocols of the COVID – 19 Pandemic, only the Council of Ministers along with invited dignitaries and guests will attend this event. Some of the main highlights of this event will be the raising of the Sint Maarten Flag along with key cultural performances.

In the days, leading up to the commemoration ceremony on June 13th, Minister of Education Culture Youth & Sport drs. Rodolphe Samuel is calling on persons and businesses in the community to show their pride and patriotism by flying the Sint Maarten flag on their vehicles and buildings or wherever they deem it appropriate. Persons are also reminded to follow proper protocol and etiquette of how the flag should be displayed.