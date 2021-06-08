The BKCN thanks four colleagues for their years of service.

The Caribbean Netherlands Fire Department (BKCN) paid attention to the 20th anniversary of four of its employees, on Wednesday, the 2nd of June. Albertico Rosaria, Xedro Wever and Jairo Cornelis all have been working for the Fire Department on Bonaire for 20 years on the 1st of June, 2021. Nadyr Francees already reached this crown year on the 1st of May of this year. Because a celebration was not possible earlier due to the recent corona measures, all four colleagues were now jointly put in the limelight at the fire station in Kralendijk. The actual presentation of the medals and the festivities will take place later this year. The BKCN thanks the four colleagues for their years of service.

Photo : Left Estelin Morillo (commanding officer), right jubilee Xedro Wever.