VMT to host Pop-up Vaccination in Dutch Quarter on Saturday at the De Weever Estate

The Vaccination Management Team (VMT) encourages everyone who hasn’t received their vaccination yet to come to the vaccination Pop-up at the De Weever Estate in Dutch Quarter on Saturday, June 5th, between 9:00 AM and 3:00 PM.

The VMT also wants to notify the public that on the same day, the last day of the Carrefour Information & Registration Drive, will take place Carrefour Bush Road. Register for your vaccine and get 20% off your next purchase! COVID-19 Vaccine Information & Registration will also be offered at Sunny Foods from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

The VMT is pleased to see an increase in persons who have come for their COVID-19 vaccine but emphasizes that we still have a long way to go to reach herd immunity and go back to normalcy. We are currently on 35%, while we need to get to 85%. Only when we reach that level can life return to normal again, which means easing COVID-19 restrictions, unrestricted travel, economic recovery (more jobs), and celebratory events like Jump-Ups and Carnival.

Additionally, the mass vaccination with the Pfizer vaccine will stop on July 31st, meaning that July 9th will be the last day you can come for your first dose and get your second dose three weeks later.

Vaccination will always be a personal choice, but every choice has consequences. When you choose not to get vaccinated, you endanger the health of others and put the future of the island at risk. However, with your choice to take the vaccine, you reduce the chance of infection and the possibility of infecting others by 95%. 1.3 billion people worldwide have taken the vaccine, which is scientifically proven to be safe. Your choice is also a social one, as the future of our island depends on it. We have to stand up as a country, unite and do this together.

The VMT encourages everyone to not only get vaccinated but also encourage others to do so. Ask if people in your social circle are vaccinated and spread correct information instead of fake news. Offer to drive and accompany someone to a vaccination administering location.

We are stronger together, and we can only reach our goal collectively. Persons who wish to volunteer with the outreach campaign can send an email to mrichards1130@gmail.com, and organizations who want to organize an information session for their staff can email bvdmeijden@whiteyellowcross.org

Lastly, the VMT also encourages local businesses to stand up and promote vaccination, not only to their staff but to the general public. TelEm offered a free sim card with 10 USD credit at one of the previous Pop-Up vaccination administering locations. Carrefour offers a 20% discount to everyone who signs up and receives the vaccine for the last time this coming Saturday.

Getting our country sufficiently protected against the COVID-19 virus and variants is in everyone’s best interest. The VMT encourages everyone and all organizations to join the movement, become creative, and do whatever they can to promote our Drive to 85! We have to do it together.

Sint Maarten Protected Together.